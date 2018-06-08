Kenneth Evans Jr., 64, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be today, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church in Houma., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Glory Ministries in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary with Military Honors.

He is survived by four children, Kendra Hawkins and Kenneth Evans III, both of Lake Charles, Wade Blackburn of Dallas, and Ashley Pittman of St. Martinville; six sisters, Sandra Williams, Ursula Evans, Adrianne Belton, Claudia Schexneyder, Evelyn Cross and Yolanda Butler; six brothers, Tommy Evans, Barry Evans Sr., Cornelius Evans Sr., Sammie Cross, Mark Cross and Murphy Butler; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.