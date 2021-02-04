January 12, 1955 — January 31, 2021

Ken J. Schexnayder passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. Ken was born in New Orleans on January 12, 1955 and was the youngest of three children born to the late Joseph Albert Schexnayder and the late Mary Ida Guidry Schexnayder.

Ken was a Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid gardener who took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens and landscaping. A quiet and humble man, Ken also loved to joke around. But most of all, Ken loved his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his three children, Jay Schexnayder and his wife Dominique, Lexy Schexnayder and her partner Heather Parfait, and Madison Schexnayder; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Reed and Lily Schexnayder; his sister, Kay S. Greaud; his brother, Keith Schexnayder and his wife Debbie; his companion, Dianne Cremaldi; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his nephew, Keith Schexnayder II.

Memorial services will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville JCL as Celebrant for the Mass. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from noon until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com

