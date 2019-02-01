KEMPER WILLIAMS

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:48am

Kemper Williams Sr., 95, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church with burial following in Shields Cemetery, both in Patterson.
He is survived by a son, Vernon Williams of Patterson; three daughters, Cedes Brooks, Orelia Harris and Charlene Williams, all of Patterson; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, a son and three daughters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019