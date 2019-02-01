Kemper Williams Sr., 95, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church with burial following in Shields Cemetery, both in Patterson.

He is survived by a son, Vernon Williams of Patterson; three daughters, Cedes Brooks, Orelia Harris and Charlene Williams, all of Patterson; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a son and three daughters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.