KEMPER WILLIAMS
Thu, 01/24/2019 - 11:36am
Kemper Williams, 95, a resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
