Keith Anthony 'T-Boy' DeHart

Keith Anthony DeHart, known to all as “T-BOY,” was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the age of 60 while surrounded by his exceedingly loving family and friends. On Thursday, December 20, 2018, a Celebration of Life for T-BOY will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Baptist Church of Morgan City. Those who would like to attend, may wear camouflage in memory of T-BOY.

T-BOY was born in Bayou DuLarge to the late Ernest and Virginia DeHart. A longtime resident of Bayou Vista, T-BOY was married to the love of his life, Crystal Noshow DeHart. The two were married on December 25, 2005. T-BOY was The King of the Boiling Pot, The Master of Hunting, The Pro of the Fishing Pole, and an accomplished Stalker. He was the WORLD’S BEST FATHER & PAW PAW, the Bestest of Friend, Shark of the Pool Table, Bull’s-eye of Darts, and expert of Cajun ingenuity.

Alongside his wonderful wife, Crystal, others left to cherish his beautiful memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Cristy and Shawn Ardoin, Cissy Womack and Bryan Gaudet, and Rachelle Womack and Justin Hollier; grandsons, Dorian and Dexter; sister, Virgie DeHart; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John DeHart, Ed and Pam DeHart, Joe and Theresa DeHart, Glenn Womack, James Womack, Laura Womack, Earline and Chris Rogers, and Bo and Rhea Bosarge. T-BOY is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and an outrageous number of godchildren.

T-BOY was reunited at the pearly gates by his parents, his siblings, Rosemarie, Wayne Rustie and Chris DeHart; his mother-in-law, Barbara Koen and his father-in-law, Berlin Womack.

In memory of T-BOY, donations can be made to American Cancer Society. A beautiful life that came to an end, T-BOY died as he lived, everyone’s friend.