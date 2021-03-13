Kathy Patricia Monette Randolph, 56, a resident and native of Franklin, La., passed away peacefully on Monday March 1, 2021 at 2:52 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

A drive-thru viewing (no stopping) was held on Friday March 12, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 3 p.m. until dusk/sun down. A private service was held. Kathy was laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery, Main Street, in Franklin.

Memories of Kathy will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Shannon Benedict Randolph Sr. of Franklin, La.; three children, Shannon Benedict Randolph, Jr. and fiancee,’ Therese of New Orleans, La., Kobe Dominic Randolph and Kammi Monet Randolph both of Franklin, La.; siblings, Ella (Spencer) Mallet of Lake Charles, La., Davey (Sunjanetta) Monette of Youngsville, La., Rodney (Cheryl) Monette and Frank Monette, Jr. both of Franklin, La.; three brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Monette Sr. and Mary Louise Collins Monette; her sister, Diane Monette and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Franklin-Morgan City-Jeanerette and Houma. Please visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.