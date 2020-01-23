Kathy Marie O’Prien, 66, a native of Morgan City and resident of Snellville, Georgia, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.

She is survived by two daughters, Latrayl Carter of Snellville, Georgia and Karla O’Prien of Apple Valley, California; three grandchildren; a brother, Harry O’Prien Jr. of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Elizabeth Washington of Apple Valley, California and Mavis Windom of Houston; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and her grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.