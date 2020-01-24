Kathy Marie O’Prien, 66, a resident of Snellville, GA and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation were observed on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 12 Noon. Minister Jay Grogan officiated the services.

Memories of Kathy will forever remain in the hearts of her two daughters, Latrayl O’Prien Carter of Snellville, GA and Karla O’Prien of Apple Valley, CA; three grandchildren, one brother, Harry O’Prien, Jr. of Baton Rouge, La.; two sisters, Mrs. Samuel (Elizabeth O’Prien) Washington of Apple Valley, CA and Mavis J. O’Prien Windom of Houston, TX; her aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, her grandparents, and an aunt.

