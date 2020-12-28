6/29/68 — 12/21/20

Kathleen Mary Bernard Romero, age 52, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020, with family by her side at Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Washington.

Kathy was born in Morgan City, LA to Wayne and Diane (Hafer) Bernard on June 29, 1968. She went to high school in Berwick. She graduated from Baylor University in 1995 in Radiation Therapy, then graduated from Ottawa University in 2002 in Health Management & Administration and Health & Medical Admin Services.

After graduating from college, she worked as a Senior Dosimetrist and Chief Tech in several cities: Tyler, TX; Dallas, TX; North Beach, MD; Westminster, MD; and Tacoma, WA. Her final position was held at the Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology. Kathy worked in this field 25+ years. She was dedicated to her craft and always had the patient’s treatments foremost in her mind.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Anthony Bernard of Morgan City, LA and Kathy “Diane” Hafer Bernard of Lewisville, TX.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Michael Paul Romero, a former resident of Bayou Vista, LA.; her daughter, Jessica Joelle Bernard and son Allen Bernard and wife Chirley Crespo of Dallas, TX. Her three sisters: Sue Ellen Bernard of Morgan City, LA; Rebecca Ann Bernard of Lewisville, TX; and Christine Lemoine of Bayou Vista, LA; and one brother, Wayne Anthony Bernard II and wife Ami of Altamonte Springs, FL. Seven grandchildren: Gabriel, Michael, Ethan, Maddox, Tayleigh, Major and Easton. Six nieces/nephews: Ashley, Emiley, Haleih, Michael, Justin and Mitchel.

Kathy was one of a kind, loving soul with an infectious smile that would light up a room. She loved her grandbabies and nieces and nephews. Her generous kind nature will be truly missed by her family.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses in the ICU department of the Tacoma General Hospital.