Kathleen Marie Governale, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Bel Air, Maryland after a brief but brave battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial were held on Monday, August 24th at Saint Joseph Fullerton Church and Cemetery in Nottingham, Maryland.

Kathleen was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Professionally, she held a masters of special education and was known as an excellent teacher in that challenging field. She was dedicated to her church serving as an auxiliary assistant and with bible study. She possessed boundless energy — an artist, dancer, guitarist, were just some of her diversified interests and talents. She was a world traveler but never forgot her Louisiana roots and her love of our rich culture. Her cheerful, mischievous personality was a joy to all who knew and loved her. Above all, she will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, daughter, Vanessa Roberts and her husband, Mark, of Bel Air, Maryland, and son, David Mario Duchow of Arlington, Virginia; two granddaughters, Heather Roberts and Molly Roberts, both of Bel Air, Maryland; her mother, Katherine Governale of Morgan City, LA; a sister, Pamela G. Theriot and husband, JD, of Morgan City; a nephew, James Williams of New Orleans, LA; and niece, Kimberly Williams of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carlo J. Governale.

McComas Funeral Home of Bel Air, Maryland was entrusted with her service and burial. To view her obituary written by her children, mass and burial service, please go to www.mccomasfuneralhome.com

“You have sorrow now, but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice”

JOHN 16:22