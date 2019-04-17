KATHERINE MARIE MOUTON SINGLETON

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 1:49pm

Katherine Marie Mouton Singleton, 66, a resident of Amelia, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Lee Chapel AME Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Singleton Sr. of Amelia; a son, Frank Singleton Jr. of Patterson; two daughters, Tabita Preston and Nita Martin; two brothers, Clarence Mouton Jr. of Patterson and Steve Mouton Sr. of Morgan City; a sister, Mary Bartley of El Paso, Texas; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019