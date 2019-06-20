Katherine Elzy Mitchell, age 85, a resident of Franklin, La. and native of Colfax, Louisiana, peacefully departed this life on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Otis Mortuary Chapel (501 Willow Street- Franklin, La.) with funeral services also at Otis Mortuary Chapel, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Interment will take place in St John Cemetery, Pecot Street-Franklin, La..

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by: (1) son: Edward Charles Mitchell of Franklin, La.; (1) sister: Bertha Kirt of Colfax, La.; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Officiating Minister: Rev. Nelson Davis.

THE OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.