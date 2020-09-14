January 20,1922 — September 6, 2020

Katherine Allred, age 98, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 6, 2020, at the St. Bernard Hospice Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

In her earlier years she worked at Joes Boots until her retirement from there. She enjoyed working in her garden as long as she was able to do so and was a proud member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Morgan City.

Those left to cherish her precious memory are her son, Edward Allred and wife Glenda of Osceola, Arkansas; her sister, Virginia Fulton and husband John of Grenada, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Cindy Welch and husband John of Houma, La., Scott Glenn and wife Angelia of Morgan City, and Gavin Allred and wife Tracey of California; great-grandchildren, Ashley Welch, Chassidy Glenn, Joseph Glenn, Sarah Allred and Hannah Allred; step great-grandchildren, Alisha Flenner, Stephanie Flenner and Rebekah Flenner. one great-great-grandchild, Avriel Marie Flenner; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Katherine was welcomed at Heavens’ door by her parents; her husband, Bethel Allred; one daughter, Peggie Glenn; a stepson, Maurice Allred; two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for Katherine will be Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of services. Funeral services will be held at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following the services Katherine will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery next to her husband.