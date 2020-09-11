Katherine Allred, 98, formerly of Morgan City, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Bernard Hospice Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

She is survived by a brother, Edward Allred of Osceola, Arkansas; a sister, Virginia Allred of Grenada, Mississippi; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.