Fri, 09/11/2020 - 10:40am

Katherine Allred, 98, formerly of Morgan City, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Bernard Hospice Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
She is survived by a brother, Edward Allred of Osceola, Arkansas; a sister, Virginia Allred of Grenada, Mississippi; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

