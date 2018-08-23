Karen V. Thomas Dickerson, 56, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Dickerson of Patterson; a son, Rickey Vanderson Jr. of Baton Rouge; two stepsons, Rick McCurtis of Verdunville and Douglas Jenkins of Port Arthur, Texas; a daughter, Whitney Breaux of Patterson; two stepdaughters, Layoya Bennett of Patterson and Ayeshia

Dickerson of Port Arthur, Texas; three brothers, Darryl Bennett of Franklin, Don Bennett Sr. of Mansura and Alan Bennett Sr. of Patterson; a sister, Patricia Bennett of Patterson; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Otis Mortuary Inc. of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.