Karen V. Thomas Dickerson, age 56, a native and resident of Patterson, La. passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at her home in Patterson.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Good Hope Baptist Church (908 Washington Street, Patterson, La,) 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and funeral service also at Good Hope Baptist Church at 10 a.m. The Interment will take place in The Shields Cemetery, in Patterson.

Mrs. Dickerson, is survived by her husband: Douglas Paul Dickerson, of Patterson. (1) son: Rickey G. Vanderson, Jr., of Baton Rouge, La.; (2) step-sons: Rick McCurtis of Verdunville, La. and Douglas P. Jenkins of Port Arthur, TX. (1) daughter: Whitney Vanderson Breaux of Patterson; (2) step-daughters: Layoya Bennett of Patterson and Ayeshia Dickerson of Port Arthur, TX. (3) brothers: Darryl (Penny) Bennett of Franklin, La.; Don (Madonna) Bennett Sr. of Mansura, La.; Alan (Helen) Bennett Sr. of Patterson, La.; (1) sister: Patricia Bennett of Patterson, La. and (3) grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Mary Lee Bennett, and one brother: Robert Bennett Sr.

Officiating Minister: Rev. Patrick Jones,

