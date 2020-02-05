KAREN NECOLE PETERS ARTIS

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 9:23am

Mrs. Karen Necole Peters Artis, age 47, a native and resident of St. Joseph Community of Franklin, La. went home to glory peacefully on January 29, 2020 at 2,58 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Baptist Church (878 Irish Bend Road- Franklin, La.) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral commencing at 12 p.m. The Interment will take place in the Irish Bend Cemetery in the St. Joseph Community of Franklin, La.
Mrs. Artis is survived by her parents Willie J. Peters, and Diane Wilson Peters both of Franklin, La.; (2) daughters, Mackenzie Machelle Artis of Franklin, La., and Amethyst Davanne Artis of Spring, Texas; (1) brother, Bradford Dean Peters of Mansfield, Texas.
Mrs. Artis was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Officiating Ministers, Rev. Ronald C. Young and Rev. Raymond Harris.
The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of preparations.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020