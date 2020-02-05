Mrs. Karen Necole Peters Artis, age 47, a native and resident of St. Joseph Community of Franklin, La. went home to glory peacefully on January 29, 2020 at 2,58 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Baptist Church (878 Irish Bend Road- Franklin, La.) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral commencing at 12 p.m. The Interment will take place in the Irish Bend Cemetery in the St. Joseph Community of Franklin, La.

Mrs. Artis is survived by her parents Willie J. Peters, and Diane Wilson Peters both of Franklin, La.; (2) daughters, Mackenzie Machelle Artis of Franklin, La., and Amethyst Davanne Artis of Spring, Texas; (1) brother, Bradford Dean Peters of Mansfield, Texas.

Mrs. Artis was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Officiating Ministers, Rev. Ronald C. Young and Rev. Raymond Harris.

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of preparations.