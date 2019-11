Karen Marie Rink, 66, a native of Morgan City and resident of Hammond, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at North Oak’s Health System in Hammond.

She is survived by two sons, Russell Gregory and Kyle Dubois; a daughter, Sabrina Good; mother, Amy Aucoin; five sisters, Valerie, Lynette, Phillis, Jannel and Pam; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.