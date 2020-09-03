July 14, 2005 — August 31, 2020

Kaden Michael Mayon, age 15, a native and resident of Patterson, was called to his heavenly home on Aug. 31, 2020, at 9:23 a.m. surrounded by his loving family at Lafayette General Hospital.

Kaden was born on July 14, 2005, to the parents Shelly Kaye Beadle Mayon and Mark Mayon Jr.

Kaden loved the outdoors, baseball, football, basketball, riding dirt bikes, fishing, hanging out with his many friends and family, especially his niece Paisley and nephew Kolbe.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his parents, Shelly Kaye Beadle Mayon and Mark Mayon Jr. of Patterson; his brothers, Mark Mayon III and fiancé Gayla Raymond of Morgan City, Blaz Mayon and girlfriend Riley Teeple, and Dylan Lanclos; his sisters, Ashley Lanclos and Halie Mayon of Patterson; his niece, Paisley; and nephew, Kolbe. Kaden also leaves many cousins; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Cindy Mayon of Morgan City; his maternal grandparents, Nelda Thomas and Dean Beadle of Bayou Vista; his grandmother, Cindy Clausen; parrain, Derrick Mayon Sr. of Patterson; uncles, Perry Bailey Jr. and wife Deryan along with their daughter Ada, Harold Driggers, Manuel Francois, and Nathan Francois. He also leaves three aunts, Natasha Clausen, Ramona Raymond and Nikki Mayon; his nanny, Heather Lorenzo and husband Dale of Morgan City; his great-aunt, Dawn Beadle Pete and husband Horace of Berwick; and his girlfriend, Paidyn McGraw of Patterson.

Kaden was welcomed into heaven by his great-grandparents, Clarice and Edward Mayon Sr. and Jeannette and Sing “Clarence” Beadle; J.O. Thomas, Boots Thomas, Allen and Earline Rink, Uncle Pook, Uncle Mickey, Uncle Dale Beadle and Uncle Daryl Beadle, as well as his aunt, Nicole Rink.

Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Mark Mayon III, Blaz Mayon, D.J. Mayon, Dylan Lanclos, Eithan Peterson, Collan St. Germain and Caleb Teeple. Honorary pallbearer will be Kolbe Mayon.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Kaden’s name to Hargrave Funeral Home to help defray the cost of the funeral.

There will be a special balloon release held in Kaden’s honor, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Patterson High School.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Lighthouse Community Church in Berwick from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Services. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Community Church with services conducted by Brothers Matt Jackson and Mo Seneca.

Following services Kaden will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.