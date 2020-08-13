JUNIUS J. CRAPPELL JR.

March 24, 1938 – August 10, 2020

Junius J. Crappell, a native and lifelong resident of Morgan City, was called to his heavenly home Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 82.

Junius proudly served in the United States National Guard and worked over 40 years in the Morgan City area handling sheetrock needs. Junius held many interests in life such as taxidermy, model boat building, and making his grandchildren hand held toys.

Those left to cherish his wonderful memory are his sons, Alex Crappell and his wife, Sadie, and Paul Crappell and his wife, Tiffany; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two sisters and four brothers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Claudette Crappell; his daughter, Kim Marie Black; his parents, Preston and Narcess Crappell; one grandson, Tyler Kim Black; one great grandchild, Ridge Michael Black; and one brother, Roland Crappell.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11:00am until time of services at 1:00pm at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services Junius will be laid to rest in the

In keeping with government mandate, Hargrave Funeral Home can allow for 150 guests in its facility for visitation and can accommodate 50 guests in its chapel. All guests are asked to wear face masks as well as adhere to social distancing protocols upon entry of the funeral home.