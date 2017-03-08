June 30, 1931-March 4, 2017

June Bonner Robisheaux, 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed from this earth, surrounded by her family, into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

June was born June 30, 1931, in Morgan City, the daughter of Emory and Lordsina Hebert Bonner.

June was a devout catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was schooled at and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. We will miss June in our lives; her blue eyes would light up a room and her famous coffee would put hair on your chest. The children in the family always counted on Aunt June for a cup of coffee milk. In Jesus’ name, we believe she has been lifted up on eagle’s wings to the loving arms and presence of our Savior.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Solly “Jack” Robisheaux Sr.; two daughters, Beth Holley and husband Randy, and Bridgette Basas; one son, David Robisheaux and wife Donna; daughter-in-law, Patricia Robisheaux; six grandchildren, Melissa Rowlands and husband Chris, Rachel Lewis and husband Damondrick and Rachel’s mother Jean Bagwell, Trent Basas and girlfriend Stephanie Garner, Robert Muirhead, Alair Basas Gaudet and husband Bryan, and Bryce Robisheaux and wife Erin; seven great-grandchildren with Elena Rose Gaudet on the way; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Janelle Bonner Alphonso and husband Roland; very special niece, Kristene Alphonso LeCompte and husband Tim who lovingly cared for her; and numerous nieces and nephews to the fifth generation.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Lordsina Hebert Bonner; two infant sons, Neil and Garland Robisheaux; one daughter, Mary Hill; one son, Solly Robisheaux Jr.; six brothers, Lawrence, Emory Jr., Eugene, Arnold, Farrell and Rodney Bonner; and four sisters, Florence Fouquier, Wanda Taylor, Gerry Guidry and Mary Grace Ray.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of Mass and following Mass, June will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.