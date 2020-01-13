A Funeral Mass for Julian Sons Jr. of Hessmer will was set for Monday morniing, January 13, 2020, at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church of Belledeau. Burial will be was at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum.

Julian “Sonny” Sons, Jr., age 87, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his home in Hessmer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dolores Vinning Sons of Hessmer; sons, Jeffery Sons (Francine) and Justin Sons (Donna); daughters, Frances Lydia Sons Rentrop (Kurt) and Juliana Sons Snyder; sisters, Diane Sons, Irma Lee Lombas, and Paulette Wilson; brothers, Jimmy Sons and Barry Sons. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rev. Caleb Sons, Martin Sons, Dustin Sons, Cody Thompson, Jason Thompson (Aliesha), Telizia Rentrop, and Harley Snyder; and one great-grandchild, Lillian Ray Sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian J, Sr. and Lydia Granier Sons; brothers, Horace Sons, Merval Sons, Lloyd Sons, and Ballard Sons; sisters, Shirley Mae Rock and Zelda Fromenthal; and son-in-law, Phil Snyder.

Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 12th, 2020, at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura and resumed Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Family and friends were nvited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.