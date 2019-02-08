Julia Brown Gary

December 30, 1921 — January 31, 2019

Julia Brown Gary, age 97, was born on December 30, 1921 in Patterson, Louisiana. On Thursday, January 31, 2019, she made her transformation from this life and entered into an eternal heavenly rest.

She spent her childhood in Patterson where she attended school. She accepted Christ at an early age. She was blessed with the gift of music and served as pianist for Good Hope and New Salem churches in Patterson for a period of time.

Julia relocated to San Francisco following the death of her grandmother, Julia Brown. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, Joseph Gary. She lived a wonderful life with Joseph Gary until his death in 1998. After the death of her husband, Julia continued to live and work in San Francisco, California. After countless requests by her family, Julia returned home in February 2017. She established residency in Schriever, Louisiana.

Julia attended church with her family. She was embraced and loved by all. She truly loved the Mount Zion Baptist Church family. She was fondly referred to as “Auntie Julia.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gary; her parents, Tom and Ara Bridget Brown; one brother, Plato Brown; and four sisters, Sarah B. Dyer, Doris Smith, Maggie B. Howard and Ara B. Jones.

Julia is survived by Ara (Claudell) Ramagos, Nor-ma Skinner, Almetra Franklin, Michael Jones, Conley (Melba) Jones, Anthony (Edna) Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

As per her request, no service will be held. Her final resting place will be in San Francisco Bay, San Francisco, California. It was the city that she loved and fondly referred to as “Frisco.”

Special thanks to the staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Family Doctors Clinic of Thibodaux, Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging, and the Rossi family of San Francisco, California.

What a wonderful time it will be when we meet on the other side.

The Jones/Ramagos Family