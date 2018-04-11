Joyce Westbrook Alston, 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 4:25 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the chapel. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Mrs. Brandon (Tiffany) Jackman of Franklin and Kristofer Alston of Houma; four grandchildren; a great grandson; her mother, Ellen Maize Westbrook of Houma; brothers, John Westbrook of Morgan City, Terry, Corey, Larry and Louis (Barbara) Westbrook; sister, Jacquelyn Westbrook all of Houma; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, father, a brother, a sister; grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Morgan City-Jeanerette

