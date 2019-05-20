Joyce Saunders Cope, 92, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 with her family at her side.

Joyce was a native of LeCompte and longtime resident of Patterson, Louisiana. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Patterson where she could always be found working in the nursery and working with the babies and teaching. Joyce dearly loved her family and friends and just recently moved to Lake Charles.

Preceding Joyce in death are her parents, Darius and Emily Henry Saunders; sisters, Isa Lemons, Tellie Cope, Rebecca Saunders, Velma Clark, Hazel Smith and Raines Holden; brothers, Goldie Saunders, Roland Saunders, Ois Saunders and Otis Saunders; and her beloved husband, Delmar Cope.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Terry Cope and wife Gwen, Tioga, Louisiana; Dana Cope and wife Rose, Patterson; and Preston Cope and wife Glenda, Hearne, Texas; two daughters, Liz Cope McDonald and husband Johnny, and Debbie Insley, Cathedral City, California; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and children of the heart.

Memorial Services will be at a later date at Cedar Grove Baptist Church near LeCompte.

The family requests memorials be made to The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211.

