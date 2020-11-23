Joyce Marie Sidney-Thomas, 85, a resident of Kenner, La. and native of Centerville, La., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:11 a.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at the New Providence Baptist Church in Centerville, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Minister Henry Sidney Jr. will officiate the services. Military Honors and burial will follow funeral services in the New Providence Church Cemetery in Centerville.

Joyce Marie was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Women’s Army Corps and received an Honorable Discharge.

Memories of Joyce Marie will forever remain in the hearts of her daughter, Valerie Sidney of Kenner, La.; her siblings, James R. Sidney of Kenner, La. and Cynthia Sidney of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joyce Marie was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Denise Harris; her husband, Bernel C. Thomas Sr.; her parents, Ottaway Sidney and Nevelyn Taylor Sidney and six siblings, Horace Sidney, Eric Sidney, Henry A. Sidney Sr., Harold L. Sydney, Clarence Sidney and Leon Sidney.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements. Please visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.

(Paid Obituary)