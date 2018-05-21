Joyce Boudreaux Chaisson, 89, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Morgan City Healthcare.

She was born on March 14, 1929 in Morgan City, the daughter of Adam Felicien Boudreaux and Alberta Comeaux Boudreaux.

Joyce loved spending time with her family and playing card games with her friends. She also enjoyed going to AARP Bingo and meetings. She was a parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church and she loved children.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Prissy Giroir and husband Jerry of Lafayette and Charlene Blanco and companion Owen Plaisance of Bayou Vista; three grandchildren, Stacey Grossie and husband Elroy, Kellie Varisco, and Jeremy Giroir and wife Ashley; five great-grandchildren, Alexis Varisco, Jude Varisco, Ryan Varisco, Kylie Grossie and Jacob Grossie; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Michel and Barbara Boudreaux. Special acknowledgments to special friends, Lori Beadle and Christopher “Todd” Varisco.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose “Butch” Chaisson; her daughter, Amber Rose Chaisson; her parents, Adam and Alberta Boudreaux; and four siblings, E.J. “Frog” Boudreaux, Gerald Boudreaux, Daisy Belle Boudreaux and James Boudreaux Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 21, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services, Joyce will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.