JOSHUA L. BOUDREAUX

April 23, 1985 – February 14, 2018

Joshua Luke Boudreaux, a native and lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away at home at the age of 32 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Josh, as he was affectionately known, was a “jack of all trades” who could do anything he put his mind to. He enjoyed tinkering with things and fixing anything that needed to be fixed. He was skilled in carpentry and mechanics, which by far was his passion in life. He absolutely loved working on cars, motorcycles, and just about anything with an engine. Josh was also a member of DFC Ministries, where he was a good and faithful servant of the Lord, attending services and assisting the church and pastor in whatever way he could. Although his life was but a vapor here on earth, in his short years he touched many lives and always strived to do his very best. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his father, Mark “Sco-Jo” Boudreaux; his mother, Beth Ann Trahan Boudreaux; his paternal grandmother, Ruth “Conet” Boudreaux; maternal grandmother, Ann L. Swallow; one sister, Angel Boudreaux Buck and her husband Daniel and their children, Destiny, Daniel, Angelina, and Angelique; one brother, Micah Boudreaux and his fiancée Chanler Caulk and their child Madelyn; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and family members.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dallas Boudreaux; his maternal grandfather, Gayneaux Paul Trahan Sr.; his aunt, Pamela Boudreaux White; and his uncle, Gayneaux Paul Trahan Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin beginning at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m., led by his pastor, Bro. Blaise Smith. Following the service, Josh will be laid to rest in the Perpetual Park Cemetery in Franklin.

