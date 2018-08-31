Joseph Washington, 63, a native of Independence and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation was today, 9-11 a.m., at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City.

He is survived by two daughters, Shanita Evans of Berwick and Kimberly Watts of Baton Rouge; two brothers, John Washington and David Washington Jr., both of Morgan City; five sisters, Brenda Ledet, Joyce Washington, Linda Riley and Celestine Washington, all of Morgan City, and Dianne Hill of Amelia; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.