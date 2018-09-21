Funeral service for Joseph Miller will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018, at noon at Triumph Baptist Church, Franklin, Louisiana. The Rev. Carl Lewis will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 22, 2018, from 9 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at Triumph Baptist Church.

Joseph Miller passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018, at his residence. He was 74 years old.

MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514, www.mkdixonfh.com.