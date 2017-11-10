July 10, 1927- November 9, 2017

Joseph Luke “Tee Joe” Carlino, a lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away to be with his Lord at the age of 90 on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Joe was born on July 10, 1927, in Patterson, the son of Luke and Frances Carlino. Joe loved his family as he put their needs first always. He had a passion for the outdoors, working in his yard, cutting grass, and planting his seasonal garden. He also loved going to the casino almost every day.

He will be missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Rita Pinho Carlino; his daughters, Carla Carlino and Paula Carlino, both of Lafayette; his son, Lucas Carlino and his wife Mindy of Patterson; and his two grandchildren, Cody Mark Carlino and Lauren Elizabeth Carlino. He also leaves his sisters, Leona Carlino, Rosemary Ayers, Josie Hagel and Pat Pinho.

Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, Luke Carlino and Frances Lipari Carlino; and a sister, Mary Cremaldi.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Father Michael Russo will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until time of services, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

