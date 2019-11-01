Article Image Alt Text

JOSEPH LEE MARTINEZ SR.

Fri, 11/01/2019 - 12:40pm

Joseph Lee Martinez Sr. 46, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Morgan City.
Visitation will be Saturday from 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.
He is survived by five children, Joseph Martinez Jr., Briana Delafunte, Alexis Martinez, Joseph Martinez III and Cruz Martinez; his siblings, Sandra Harris of Port Arthur, Texas, Renia Martinez, David Martinez, Ricardo Martinez and Elvira Span, all of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

