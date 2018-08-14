It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph “Joe” Revenel Fontenot, 80, announces his passing after a long battle with cancer, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Joe was born on January 31, 1938, in Ville Platte, the son of Martel Fontenot and Lelma Manuel Fontenot. Joe enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served his country as a Fire Protection Specialist. Joe then moved to Morgan City where he met his wife, Rosemary, and raised their children. His retirement years were spent in Lafayette.

Joe loved to live life and did it with a big smile. He loved to have a good time and managed to do so wherever he was. He was a giver of hope and strength to many. His positive spirit filled others amongst him. He loved attending music festivals, especially Willie Nelson concerts; he enjoyed staying updated on technology and desired a drive-less car; he had a love for science and health which in turn, led him to donate his body to science for others to learn. Above everything else, Joe loved his family, friends, and his beloved dogs and the time he shared with them.

Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary Solar of Lafayette; his children, Kaye Cardenas and fiancé Joe Garlington of St. Landry, Tiffany Blanco and husband Glenn of Morgan City, and Skye Bailey and husband Rod of Morgan City; brother Rayford Fontenot of Ville Platte; sister Barbara Johnson and her husband Gerald of Ville Platte; his grandchildren, Chandler Higdon, Mario Cardenas, Aiden Ashley, Ethan Blanco and Jase Blanco; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Maffie Vizinat, Doris Vidrine and Dean Arceneaux; an infant brother; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family would like to thank MD Anderson and the many physicians involved in Joe’s care that allowed us to be able to enjoy our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend for the many years that was not expected. The family is also extremely thankful to Miles Perret Cancer Center where Joe met his Blue Bird family that supported not only Joe, but his family, with kindness, positive energy, strength, friendship, and a lot of great memories.

In honoring his wishes, the family will hold a celebration of life at the lake in his backyard where he enjoyed the serene environment.