Joseph Griffin, 79, a resident of Patterson and native of Idlewild, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be Saturday at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by a son, Joseph Favors of Eunice; two daughters, Dorothy Dougles of Patterson and Ruby Guillory of Welsh; four brothers, Frank Griffin and James Griffin, both of Patterson, Jessie Griffin of Bayou Vista and Charles Griffin of Houston; five sisters, Josie Ingleton of Berwick, Dorothy Gray and Muriel Johnson, both of Patterson, and Daisy Griffin and Sally Graves, both of Houston; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a daughter, his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.