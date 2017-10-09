JOSEPH GRIFFIN
Mon, 10/09/2017 - 11:07am Anonymous
Joseph Griffin, 79, a resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Patterson Healthcare Center.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.
