Joseph Emmett Fitzpatrick Jr., 96, a resident of Berwick, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born October 9, 1920, the son of Joseph Fitzpatrick Sr. and Nellie Green Fitzpatrick.

Joseph loved to spend time with his family and friends. He had a huge heart and was loved by everyone he met.

Joseph will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two grandchildren, Carman Cothron and wife Claire of Morgan City and Kevin Cothron and wife Michelle of Morgan City; one great-grandchild, Chris Cothron and wife Sarah of Baton Rouge; one great-great-grandchild, Corbeau "Beau" Cothron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nellie Fitzpatrick; his wife, Eula Gaspar; and two sisters, Orris Cothron and Patricia Percle.

Claire Cothron would like to give a special thanks to Jennifer Crouch and Jasmine Guidry from HomeHealthcare who watched over Joseph tremendously; a special thanks to Journey Hospice Care for taking care of Joseph during his final days; and a special thanks to Deborah Leger Morrison and Buddy Crappell for assisting Claire as the caregiver for Joseph.

A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Father Freddie officiating. After services Joseph will be laid to rest in Berwick Cemetery.