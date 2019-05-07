March 13, 1941 — April 17, 2019

Former resident of Bayou Vista, Joseph E. Mier Jr., passed away in Kyle, Texas, after a short illness. Joe was born in Brunswick, Georgia, to Joseph E. Mier Sr. and Evelyn Bethune Mier on March 13, 1941. His family moved to Morgan City in 1955. After attending Morgan City High School, Joe served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to civilian life he began his career in the oilfield as an inspector, and later worked as project manager for Mesa Petroleum and Brown & Root.

Family was very important to Joe and he will be sadly missed by his son, Joseph E. Mier III and wife Jena of Bastrop, Texas; and daughters, Jennifer Mier of Kyle, Texas, and Amanda Riveria and husband Albert, and their daughters, Abigail and Aubree, of Kyle, Texas. Joe is also survived by a brother, Michael Mier, wife Honorine, of Broussard, Louisiana; a sister, Lois Bosworth, husband Gene, of Bayou Vista; sisters-in-law, Carina Mier of Humble, Texas, Sharon, husband Randall, Templet of Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Janice Schaub of Lafayette, Louisiana; brothers-in-law, Paul, wife Carol, Schaub of Bayou Vista, Mark Schaub of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Mike, wife Betty, Schaub of Allen, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Schaub Mier; his parents, Joe and Evelyn Mier Sr.; one brother, William H. Mier; niece and godchild, Angie Mier; in-laws, Fred and Rosie Schaub; and brother-in-law, Nuncy Schaub.

As per Joe’s wishes, he will be cremated, and Joe and Louise’s cremains will be interred at a later date in Morgan City Cemetery.