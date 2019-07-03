February 17, 1946 - June 23, 2019

Joseph Chapron Boudreaux, a native and longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away at the age of 73 at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Chapron, as he was known by many, was one of the most innovating and successful entrepreneurs of his time. He operated several but different businesses in Massachusetts and Louisiana, and engaged in international business transactions in the Oil Service Industry. Chapron wrote many applications for federal grants, all of which were successful. These grants kept the first ever Drug Court and Treatment Program in Louisiana operating for many years. He had many loyal and faithful friends whom he regaled with his interesting life stories. His family especially loved listening to them.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his daughters, Dallas Tiffany Koester and Chadon Boudreaux; his grandchildren, Dylan Vilaclara, Landon Vilaclara, Cielo Vilaclara, and Elliot Boudreaux; his sister, Martha D. Battaglio, wife of Randy P. Battaglio, his two brothers, Bernard E. Boudreaux, Jr., husband of Dr. Sally Clausen Boudreaux, and Philip H. Boudreaux, husband of Robyn Haydel Boudreaux; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, B. Edward Boudreaux and Martha Chapron Boudreaux.

The Boudreaux family would like to thank Peggy Tabor for her kindness, friendship, and years of devoted service to Chapron and our entire family.

A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Following services, Chapron will be laid to rest with his parents in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bernard Boudreaux, Philip Boudreaux, Randy Battaglio, Bernard Boudreaux III, Philip Boudreaux Jr., and Jeremy Biddick. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Battaglio, Joseph Battaglio, Robert Boudreaux, and Robert Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Chapron’s name to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, PO Box 308, Baldwin, La. 70514.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.

(Paid Notice)