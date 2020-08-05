Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for Joseph Caro Louviere, age 84, who passed away in his sleep with the rise of the morning sun Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by immediate family.

Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Steve Kimmons, pastor of Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House, will officiate the service.

Mr. Louviere, only child of Mabel (nee Raggio) and Alcee Louviere, was a native of Lafayette and resident of Grand Coteau where he was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. After attending Scott High School, he graduated from Southwest Louisiana Trade School in 1955 as a diesel mechanic and in 1956, married his beautiful bride of 63 years, Shirleen Pastor. Upon graduation, he was employed with Halliburton where he distinguished himself in the early days of offshore drilling with new inventions and methods, also sharing his skills abroad in Australia, Nicaragua and Singapore. In the 1970’s, Caro helped pioneer and develop the nonprofit Clean Gulf Associates, to research, fabricate, maintain, and instruct the 132 oil companies and Coast Guard on oil spill prevention and cleanup. He ultimately was appointed senior manager. After working 40 years at Halliburton, he retired at age 62.

Living meant service. A veteran of the military, Mr. Louviere proudly served his country in the United States National Guard for 10 years and was contracted by the Army to maintain their large diesel equipment. Living in the Morgan City area 30 years, he served his community as Fire Chief of the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department for five years. Later choosing to move nearby, Caro became devoted to the historical St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. He funded and labored tirelessly for over 20 years to maintain and improve the facility from its foundation to its steeple, especially the beautiful flooring throughout. Parishioners often found him welcoming them and serving wherever there was a need.

Having diverse interests, Mr. Louviere and his wife enjoyed touring the United States, Canada, and Mexico first by motorcycle and later by RV. He was talented in working with his hands. Whether wood or metal, his furniture and crafts grace the homes of family and friends. Always protective and focused on safety, Caro held NRA instructor certifications in pistol, shotgun, rifle, and home safety for over 50 years.

Above all, Mr. Louviere was passionate about love for God and love for his family. Survivors include his wife, Shirleen Pastor Louviere; three daughters, Zoe Louviere Robicheaux of Grand Coteau, Carmen Louviere Frederick of Houston, TX, and Rebecca Louviere Ahlstrom and her husband Leonard of Thompson Station, TN; four granddaughters, Brynn Robicheaux Crady and her husband Jeremy, Danielle Lauren Doty and her husband Joseph, Melody Gayle Harmon and her husband Chad, and Miranda Gayle Bieniawski and her husband Alec; three grandsons, Zane Robicheaux and his wife Michelle, Aaron Ahlstrom, and Garrett Jacob Louviere; seven great-granddaughters, Olive Andrea Ahlstrom, Gabrielle Marie Robicheaux, Presley Mea Crady, Aubree Reese Robicheaux, Finley Gayle Harmon, Ayla Rae Crady and Merle Alise Crady; and three great-grandsons, Kingston Laine Harmon, Zachary Adam Robicheaux and Elias Caro Harmon.

Welcoming him into Heaven with open arms is his beautiful and vibrant granddaughter, Meagan Elaine Ahlstrom, whom he missed terribly. “Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.”

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.

Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.