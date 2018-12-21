Joseph Butler Jr., 61, a resident of Patterson, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow funeral services in the Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville.

He is survived by his three sons, Joseph Butler III of Morgan City, Channing Bartley of Dallas, David Dugar of Houston; four daughters, Latasih Harris of Broussard, Natalie Butler of Norcross, Georgia, Donsha Johnson of Dallas, and Dinosius Jackson of Opelousas; his mother, Mary Butler of Patterson.; two brothers, Neal Butler and David Butler both of Patterson; one sister, Berthena Butler-King of Patterson; 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, a niece and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.