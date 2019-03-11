John Paul Aucoin, 84, a native of 4 Mile Bayou and resident of Belle River, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Gros Aucoin; son, Roger Aucoin of 4 Mile Bayou; four daughters, Suzan Hebert, Carrie Glynn and Sally Blanchard, all of Belle River, and Darlene Hebert of Pierre Part; two brothers, William Aucoin and Evert Aucoin; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, a sister and four brothers.

Visitation will be Monday, 6-10 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City and will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.