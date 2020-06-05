March 9, 1973 — June 2, 2020

John Myers III, 47, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.

John was born on March 9, 1973, in Morgan City, the son of John Myers Jr. and Agnes Daigle Myers.

John served his country proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corps serving for four years. John was an avid outdoorsman and if it was about jeeps, guns, hunting or fishing, John was all for it. He loved his godchildren and enjoyed all the time that he was able to spend with them, especially playing X-Box with his twin godsons.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five siblings, Tina Willoughby and husband David of Sulphur, Mary Myers of Morgan City, Ann Breaux and husband Jeremy of Bayou Vista, Ralph Myers and wife Seraphine of Lexington, Kentucky and Nancy Kinslow and husband Kevin of Morgan City; nieces and nephews, Josh Willoughby, Mary Cronier, Cres Torres, Shannon Breaux, Jaden Breaux, Brianna Willoughby, Reagan Breaux, Rebecca Cronier, Kaiden Willoughby, Gavin Willoughby and Joseph Myers; close family friends, Mikki and R.J. Smigielski and their twin sons, Blake and Conner, who were John’s godchildren.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Daigle Myers and his niece, Jessica Cronier.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. The St. Mary Detachment Marine Corps League will be doing a military salute at 2 p.m.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 150 family members and friends to be in attendance for the visitation and still practice social distancing. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of John on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.