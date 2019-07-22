January 27, 1943 — July 18, 2019

John M. Cronier Sr., 76, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

John was born on January 27, 1943, in Morgan City, the son of Ralph and Leona Rulf Cronier.

John was a dedicated employee of McDermott Shipyard where he retired after 25 years of service. He enjoyed the simple things in life like piddling in the yard and riding his bike. One of his favorite hobbies was being in the boat on the Louisiana waterways going for a ride.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, John M. Cronier Jr. and wife Chasity of Berwick, Robert Cronier and wife Danielle of Bayou Vista, and Jenny Cronier and husband Ryan Zeringue of Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Mary Cronier, Rebecca Cronier, Keegan Cronier and Evan Zeringue; and one half-brother, Donald Dupre.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Leona Rulf Cronier; one granddaughter, Jessica Ann Cronier; and one sister, Martha Morgan.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Mass.