Mr. John M. Clark, age 80, a resident and native of Berwick, La., passed away at 10:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at his residence in Berwick.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utha Street, Berwick, and funeral services also at St. John Baptist Church in Berwick at 1 p.m. The interment will take place in the Berwick Cemetery.

Clark is survived by four daughters, Christina C. Boulanger, Connie C. Roberson, Claudine C. Jennings and Cora (Alvin) Butler, all of Patterson, La.; three brothers: George (Geardine) Clark Sr., Lawrence (Linda) Clark Sr., both of Berwick, La.; Clarence (Patricia) Clark of Amelia, La.; five sisters, Vera C. Black, Carol C. Williams and Virginia (Donald) Johnson, all of Berwick, La.; Florence C. Harris of Morgan City, La.; and Glenda (Ernest) Stackhouse of Patterson, La.; A dear devoted friend, Brenda Tina Ruffin of Patterson, La.; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two brothers and two sisters. Officiating Minister is Rev. Royal Brown.

Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, Louisiana is in charge of arrangements.