John Lee Delco, 54, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Monday Aug. 12, 2019, at 4:25 a.m. at the Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his siblings, Raymond (Myra) Delco Jr., of Berwick, and Michael Delco of Morgan City; five sisters, Shirley Johnson and Lenora Delco both of Morgan City, Mrs. Calvin (Barbara) Brent of Chicago, Mrs. Sammy (Elizabeth) Briggs of Beaumont, Texas, and Judy Delco of Amelia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents and a brother-in-law.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City is in charge of arrangements.