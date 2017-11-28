John L. Gadow

JACKSON — John Lewis Gadow, 54, died at his home late Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, from a massive heart attack. A requiem mass will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church beginning at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:30 in the parish hall.

John was born and raised in Morgan City, Louisiana. He attended Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, where he met his wife of 30 years, Jan Farmer Gadow. After Jan received her degree from the Georgia State University School of Law in Atlanta, they moved to Jackson, where John attended Mississippi College School of Law. John and Jan settled in Jackson and both practiced law for many years.

John founded the law firm of Gadow Tyler. His professional success was grounded in his deep compassion for people who were economically disadvantaged and less fortunate. John was irrepressibly optimistic and did not tolerate injustice. He was a tireless advocate for his clients and for his friends.

John was blessed with sobriety for many years at the end of his life, and he used his personal experience to help countless friends and strangers who suffered from various forms of addiction. He gave generously and tirelessly of himself to individuals in need of help and to organizations dedicated to helping others. His deep kindness and joyful generosity were visible evidence of his sincere Christian faith. John also served the church in numerous capacities, including Vice Chancellor to the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi.

Above all, John was completely devoted to his family. He was a faithful husband and a loving father. His love for his wife and children was boundless. He strived always to give his children every possible advantage in his single-minded desire to provide them with a happy and productive life. They were his greatest joy and his most noble aspiration. His love, admiration and respect for his wife seemed to grow with every year of their marriage.

John is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Gracie and son Will, all of Jackson; his mother, Mary Gadow Rawls of Houston; sister, Leslie Gadow Gerlach and husband, Robert, of Houston; sister, Heidi Gadow Disch and husband, Dean, of Madison, Wisconsin; brother, Peter Gadow of Atlanta; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

Memorial gifts in honor of John’s legacy may be made to the Mississippi Bar Foundation Lawyers and Judges Assistance Program (LJAP) or to Andre’s Fund in the Episcopal Recovery Program of the Diocese of Mississippi.

Sebrell Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS 39157 (601-957-6946), is in charge of arrangements.