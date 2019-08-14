John L. Delco, 54, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Monday August 12, 2019 at 4:25 a.m. at the Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, La.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 17th at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, La., from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. Burial in Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of John will forever remain in the hearts of his siblings, Mrs. Raymond (Myra) Delco, Jr., of Berwick, La. and Michael Delco of Morgan City, La.; five sisters, Shirley Johnson and Lenora Delco both of Morgan City, La., Mrs. Calvin (Barbara) Brent of Chicago, IL, Mrs. Sammy (Elizabeth) Briggs of Beaumont, TX., and Judy Delco of Amelia, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and a brother-in-law.

