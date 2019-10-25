April 29, 1968 — October 19, 2019

John Edward Clement, 51, a resident of Plaquemine, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.

John was born April 29, 1968, in Morgan City, the son of Alcide H. Clement and Beverly Gaudet Cook.

John loved music; he was in the entertainment business for many years. He also loved animals, especially birds.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his father, Alcide H. Clement of Plaquemine; one brother, James Clement and wife Corrie of Sterlington, Louisiana; three nieces, Grace, Gwyneth and Gabriella; one nephew, Joshua, all of Sterlington, Louisiana; ex-wife, Angela Henry; and many dear friends and extended family.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Gaudet Cook; and his son, Paden John-Henry Clement.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. After services, John will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.