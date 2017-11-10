John Clark, 80, a native and resident of Berwick, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church in Berwick. Interment will follow in the Berwick Cemetery.

He is survived by four daughters, Christina Boulanger, Connie Roberson, Claudine Jennings and Cora Butler, all of Patterson; three brothers, George Clark Sr. and Lawrence Clark Sr., both of Berwick and Clarence Clark of Amelia; five sisters, Vera Black, Carol Williams and Virginia Johnson, all of Berwick, Florence Harris of Morgan City and Glenda Stackhouse of Patterson; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two brothers and two sisters.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.