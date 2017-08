John Chauvin, 64, a native of Franklin, former resident of Morgan City, and resident of Garland, Texas, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at his residence.

He is survived by three children, Ellie Suda, Zachary Chauvin and Jessica Brownlee; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Louis Chauvin and Barry Chauvin; and two sisters, Donna Bucci and Ann Oncale.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

A remembrance will be held at a later date.